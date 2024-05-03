Chelsea apartment building evacuated after reported gaseous odor, officials say

Crews evacuated several residents from a Chelsea apartment building Thursday night.

Firefighters responding to 178 Washington Avenue for a report of gas in the building found unusually high readings on their meters once inside, according to Deputy Fire Chief Edward McGarry.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials ordered evacuations. It is unclear how many residents are currently displaced.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the odor and a gas company is on scene assisting.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

