Chelino's offers half-off meal deals, drink specials for 35th anniversary

In this 2013 photo, Chelino's owner Marcelino Garcia displays dishes from his restaurant.

Chelino's Mexican Restaurant is turning 35 and to celebrate, they are offering up a variety of deals and specials.

The restaurant posted about its anniversary on Facebook, saying it will offer 50% off a limited selection of dinners and all sizzling fajitas for dine-in customers all day March 5 to celebrate 35 years of business and success in the Oklahoma City metro.

To pair with the half-off food pricing, the restaurant will also offer $5 house margaritas and $3.50 imported beer specials. The deals are valid at the restaurant's Grand Blvd, Edmond, Western, Del City, Yukon, and Northwest Expressway locations.

Fatima Trinidad makes tortillas in 2013 at the Chelino's at 6509 Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City.

To sweeten the anniversary even more, Chelino's is running a giveaway on social media leading up to March 5.

Customers can win one of eight $35 digital gift cards — three on Instagram and five on Facebook —by liking, commenting, tagging, and sharing the restaurant's post before March 4.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Celebrate 35 years of Chelino's with 50 percent off meal deals March 5