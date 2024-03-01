Chelino's offers half-off meal deals, drink specials for 35th anniversary
Chelino's Mexican Restaurant is turning 35 and to celebrate, they are offering up a variety of deals and specials.
The restaurant posted about its anniversary on Facebook, saying it will offer 50% off a limited selection of dinners and all sizzling fajitas for dine-in customers all day March 5 to celebrate 35 years of business and success in the Oklahoma City metro.
To pair with the half-off food pricing, the restaurant will also offer $5 house margaritas and $3.50 imported beer specials. The deals are valid at the restaurant's Grand Blvd, Edmond, Western, Del City, Yukon, and Northwest Expressway locations.
To sweeten the anniversary even more, Chelino's is running a giveaway on social media leading up to March 5.
Customers can win one of eight $35 digital gift cards — three on Instagram and five on Facebook —by liking, commenting, tagging, and sharing the restaurant's post before March 4.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Celebrate 35 years of Chelino's with 50 percent off meal deals March 5