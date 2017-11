Cheika's conduct during England-Australia being investigated

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, Australia's head coach Michael Cheika watches his team warm up prior to The Rugby Championship game between Argentina and Australia at Twickenham stadium in London. If it was hard to take your eyes off the England-Australia rugby test at Twickenham Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, the same could be said about Wallabies coach Michael Cheika’s all-action performance up in the stands. He raged, he swore, he sarcastically applauded the match officials, he even became entangled in a verbal spat with an England fan. Australia lost 30-6, a record margin of defeat against England. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

DUBLIN (AP) — A disciplinary officer is investigating the conduct of Australia rugby coach Michael Cheika during his team's 30-6 loss to England at Twickenham.

Broadcasters picked up Cheika saying an expletive then "cheats" after Australia captain Michael Hooper was sin-binned toward the end of the first half of Saturday's game.

Cheika was also seen sarcastically applauding the match officials after an Australia try was disallowed and he responded to some verbal abuse from England fans as he headed down the stadium steps toward the dressing room at halftime.

A statement from the Autumn International Disciplinary body said Monday that Cheika's "comments and conduct" were being investigated "following various media reports and a referral from World Rugby."

Australia plays Scotland on Saturday in the last match of its end-of-year European tour.