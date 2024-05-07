Cheeseman to give legislative recap in East Lyme

May 6—EAST LYME — State Rep. Holly Cheeseman, R-East Lyme, will host a town hall-style meeting to discuss major bills passed during the 2024 legislative session.

The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at East Lyme Town Hall, 108 Pennsylvania Ave.

Cheeseman said she wants to hear from East Lyme residents on the issues that are important to them.

Those with questions can reach Cheeseman by calling (800) 842-1423 or emailing her at Holly.Cheeseman@housegop.ct.gov.