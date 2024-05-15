Cheektowaga man receives indeterminate sentence for 14 vehicle thefts
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man has received an indeterminate sentence in relation to multiple suspected high-end vehicle thefts, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.
Between December 2022 and September 2023, Richard E. Lucas III, 21, stole 14 vehicles from dealerships in Amherst, Tonawanda, Orchard Park, Grand Island, and Clarence.
The vehicles ranged in value from $22,388 to $135,000.
Lucas pled guilty in March to the following:
second degree criminal possession of stolen property
second degree criminal mischief
third degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
third degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle
five counts, second degree grand larceny
two counts, third degree burglary
two counts, second degree criminal mischief
He has has been sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of five to 15 years in prison.
Latest Local News
How lake breezes and lake shadows impact our weather
Cheektowaga man receives indeterminate sentence for 14 vehicle thefts
Former Erie County DA talks prosecuting Tops shooter 2 years later
Buffalo woman remains free on bail after admitting to killing boyfriend
19-year-old incarcerated at Wyoming County Jail dies
Kayleigh Hunter-Gasperini joined the News 4 team in 2024 as a Digital Video Producer. She is a graduate of Chatham University.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.