Cheektowaga man receives indeterminate sentence for 14 vehicle thefts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man has received an indeterminate sentence in relation to multiple suspected high-end vehicle thefts, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Between December 2022 and September 2023, Richard E. Lucas III, 21, stole 14 vehicles from dealerships in Amherst, Tonawanda, Orchard Park, Grand Island, and Clarence.

The vehicles ranged in value from $22,388 to $135,000.

Lucas pled guilty in March to the following:

second degree criminal possession of stolen property

second degree criminal mischief

third degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

third degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

five counts, second degree grand larceny

two counts, third degree burglary

two counts, second degree criminal mischief

He has has been sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of five to 15 years in prison.

