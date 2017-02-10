Checklists and charm as Trump meets Japan’s Abe

WASHINGTON — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday became the second world leader to come to the White House on a quest for reassurances from President Trump, looking to ease his fears about how his unpredictable host will manage security, trade and a rising China. Trump, who projected the confidence of a dealmaker who knows he has the upper hand, mostly gave his eager guest what he needed, including promises of ever-closer military and economic ties, as well as a partnership to confront North Korea and corral a rising China.

“We have a very, very good bond, very, very good chemistry,” Trump declared at the end of a joint press conference in the White House’s ornate East Room. “I’ll let you know if it changes, but I don’t think it will.”

Abe alluded to unspecified “differences” and “difficulties” in the bilateral relationship, but mostly poured on the charm — often using his host’s first name, and praising him as an “excellent businessman” whose unlikely victory had reshaped American politics.

“I would like to celebrate and congratulate Donald being sworn in as the president,” the prime minister said in Japanese. Trump, who wasn’t wearing the earpiece he needed to hear the translation, periodically looked over during Abe’s opening remarks and smiled or nodded.

President Trump listens as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses their joint news conference in the East Room of the White House. (Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Abe also referred to their plans to leave the White House for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago luxury Florida home — the brash entrepreneur’s first summit there since taking office three weeks ago.

“We will play golf together. My scores in golf [are] not up to the level of Donald at all, but my policy is never up, never in, always aiming for the cup,” the prime minister said. “In a relaxed atmosphere, I hope to take time to discuss with Donald on the future of the world, future of the region, and future of Japan and the United States.”

In staid opening remarks, Trump dropped the colorful musings that characterized his campaign, which unsettled Japan, including his suggestions that Tokyo might need to develop its own nuclear arsenal and should pay considerably more of the cost of basing U.S. troops on its soil. Instead, the new president practically ran down a checklist of issues at the heart of U.S-Japan relations, especially those related to China.

Trump reiterated that the United States is “committed to the security of Japan and all areas under its administrative control” — a reference to Tokyo’s feud with Beijing over disputed islands known in Japan as the Senkakus, and in China as the Diaoyu. He highlighted freedom of navigation, a reference to China’s construction of artificial islands in international waters of the South China Sea. He described efforts to rein in the threat of North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles as “a very, very high priority,” although he did not spell out what his strategy might be.

President Trump gestures toward Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP)

Amid a long-simmering dispute over U.S. carmakers’ access to Japan’s market, Abe highlighted Japanese investments in the United States, insisting “those Japanese businesses have created [a] large number of jobs.”

And “Japan, with our high level of technical capability, we will be able to contribute to President Trump’s growth strategy,” the prime minister promised.

Abe ducked questions about whether it was a mistake for Trump to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, negotiated but never ratified under President Barack Obama.