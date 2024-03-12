Check your tickets. A winning Powerball game was sold at a gas station in South Carolina

Powerball’s grand prize continues to inflate in value as nobody has won the game’s ultimate jackpot since Jan. 1, but someone in the Palmetto State nearly snapped the streak Monday, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

A $250,000 winning Powerball game was sold at a gas station in South Carolina’s Upstate region, according to Tuesday’s release.

Now the search is underway for the winner.

The ticket that was one number shy of winning the Powerball grand prize was sold at the Yana Food Mart gas station/convenience store at at 6035 Wade Hampton Blvd. in Taylors, lottery officials said.

The six-figure winning ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number in Monday’s drawing, according to the release.

The winning numbers in Monday’s drawing were 1, 3, 7, 16, 66 and Powerball: 5.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1-in-913,129, according to the release.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

When the ticket is claimed, the gas station is expected to receive a $2,500 commission for selling the winning game.

In addition to the $250,000 winning game, a $50,000 prize-winning ticket was sold in Columbia prior to Monday’s drawing, according to the release.

That ticket, which also matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number, was purchased at Harry’s at 9900 Two Notch Road, officials said. That’s the same location as Jimmy’s Mart, where multiple significant prize-winning lottery tickets have been sold in recent years.

Because there was no grand prize winner, the jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is estimated to be $559 million, officials said.

Anyone looking to buy a ticket must make a purchase by 9:59 p.m. Wednesday for the 10:59 p.m. drawing. Tickets are $2, and could cost more with additional options.

The odds of winning Powerball’s grand prize are 1-in-293 million.