Check your tickets. A winning Powerball game was sold at a South Carolina grocery store

The grand prize-winning ticket for Monday’s $215 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Florida, not South Carolina.

But someone who bought a Powerball game at a grocery store in the Palmetto State will collect a large prize because they also purchased the Double Play option, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday in a news release.

That add on, which cost an additional $1, resulted in a $50,000 jackpot for the person who bought the Powerball ticket at an Ingles supermarket in the Upstate region, according to the release.

The five-figure winning ticket that was one number shy of winning the $10 million Double Play grand prize was sold at the Ingles at 5251 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley, officials said.

Following Monday’s regular Powerball drawing, the Double Play drawing was held, and the ticket sold in South Carolina matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number, according to the release.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1-in-913,129, officials said.

The winning numbers in Monday’s Double Play drawing were 10, 56, 58, 59, 67 and Powerball: 20.

Double Play drawings are held after the Powerball drawings, and give ticket buyers another opportunity to match their numbers for a chance to win up to $10 million, officials said.

Now the search is underway for the winner.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

When the ticket is claimed, the Upstate grocery store is expected to receive a commission for selling the winning game.

Because there was a grand prize winner on Monday, the jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing will be reset at $20 million, officials said.

Anyone looking to buy a ticket must make a purchase by 9:59 p.m. Wednesday for the 10:59 p.m. drawing. Tickets are $2, and could cost more with additional options.

The odds of winning Powerball’s grand prize are 1-in-293 million.