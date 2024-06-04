Check your tickets! 2 winning lottery tickets were sold at these Arizona stores

Two Arizona residents won big lottery prizes this weekend following Mega Millions and Powerball drawings.

A $50,000 Powerball prize-winning ticket was sold on Saturday in Springerville at Circle K, 815 East Main St.

Another ticket worth $10,000 from Mega Millions was sold in Goodyear at the Safeway Fuel Station located at 14175 W. Indian School Road.

Think this could be you? Check your tickets. The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball winning ticket were 28, 38, 52, 54, 68, and the Powerball was 08. The Megamillion winning numbers were 04, 11, 23, 33, 49, Mega Ball: 23.

The Mega Millions Jackpot grew to $560 million, with an estimated $258.4 million cash value, for Tuesday night's drawing. The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was won in New Jersey on March 26. The jackpot was at $1.128 billion, or a $536.6 million cash value.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona lottery: Winning Powerball, Mega Millions tickets sold