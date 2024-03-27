Check your tickets! 2 Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each sold in metro area

Two people in the metro area won $1 million in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

Additionally, a $1.13 billion jackpot winning ticket was sold in New Jersey

The winner was announced late Tuesday night.

Now, two metro area residents are $1 million richer.

The Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday morning, there were two $1,000,000 winners in Georgia.

The winning tickets were purchased at:

RaceTrac #0328, 2337 Canton Road, Marietta

Newnan Food Mart, 67 Market Square Road, Newnan

Tuesday’s jackpot was the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The winning numbers were 7-11-22-29-38. The Mega Ball number was 4 and the Megaplier was 2X.

