Check your tickets: $130K unclaimed lottery sold in Timmonsville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A winning $130,00 Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold in Timmonsville, according to the South Carolina Education lottery.

The ticket was sold at the Super Mart on 3104 Sally Rd. The ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday and is the sixth rolling jackpot win in South Carolina, lottery officials said.

The jackpot rolled three times before Saturday’s win. The winner numbers were 9-28-29-37-41.

The holder of the winning ticket has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The odds of winning the Palmetto Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 850,668. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit the lottery’s website.

The Palmetto Cash 5 jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is $110,000, lottery officials said.

* * *

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

