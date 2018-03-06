Check out Svart, an overwater, floating, ring-shaped hotel to open near the Arctic Circle

A futuristic, ring-shaped hotel is currently being built above the Arctic Circle in Norway, designed to offer guests sweeping views of their stunning surroundings -- glacier, and fjord included. When the Svart hotel opens in 2021, it will become what developers call "the world's first energy positive hotel concept" built near the Arctic Circle. Along with consuming 85 percent less energy than a traditional hotel, it will also be self-sustaining and generate its own electricity. Built upon stilts in the Holandsfjorden fjord, the structure bears the illusion of an overwater, floating hotel. Here's the Svart hotel, in pictures.