Check out the solar eclipse weather forecast for Green Bay

GREEN BAY - We're just three days away from the solar eclipse. While Green Bay is not in the path of totality, the eclipse will be a sight to see. But clouds could get in the way in Green Bay.

The current forecast for Monday says the day will be gray, with a "pretty cloudy" sky, said Roy Eckberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Green Bay. There's a 50% to 60% chance of rain in the Green Bay area.

During a partial solar eclipse, the moon covers around 85% of the sun and the sky will dim slightly. But what residents can see will change depending on how clear the sky is.

While there's still time for the forecast to change until Monday, a system is on track to come through the area and the cloud coverage means people may not be able to see much of the eclipse.

"It's not looking too good here," Eckberg said.

Temperatures will be in the mid-50s Monday afternoon with light showers. The forecast is similar for most of northeastern and central Wisconsin.

Eckberg said the best chance of clear skies in Wisconsin would be near the Wisconsin and Illinois border based on current models, though traffic could be heavy as people head to southern Illinois or Indiana to see the total eclipse.

"We'll have to see how that plays out," Eckberg said.

You can search by ZIP code to find the exact time for your location on USA Today map.

Eclipse Cloud Forecast

This cloud forecast for Monday shows the same thing as yesterdays forecast. Mostly cloudy skies over most of Wisconsin, but a better chance of clear skies to the south. Click the graphic to pause it. pic.twitter.com/WZMAvHUbD4 — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) April 5, 2024

When can I see the solar eclipse from northeastern Wisconsin?

If you still plan on checking out the eclipse in the Green Bay area, here is the solar eclipse information stargazers need to know if they plan to view the eclipse from one of northeast Wisconsin's major cities:

Green Bay — 12:55 p.m. to 3:21 p.m.

Green Bay will experience the partial solar eclipse from 12:55 p.m. to 3:21 p.m. The eclipse will reach its peak at 2:09 p.m. when the moon covers 84.6% of the sun. Green Bay residents can see the eclipse at 50% of its peak coverage at 1:34 p.m. and again at 2:43:45 p.m.

Oconto — 12:55 p.m. to 3:21 p.m.

Oconto will see the partial solar eclipse from 12:55 p.m. to 3:21 p.m. The eclipse will reach its peak at 2:09 p.m. when the moon covers 83.6% of the sun. Oconto residents can see the eclipse at 50% of its peak coverage at 1:34 p.m. and again at 2:44 p.m.

Sturgeon Bay — 12:56 p.m. to 3:22 p.m.

Avid anglers and hikers of Sturgeon Bay will be able to see the sky dim from 12:56 p.m. to 3:22 p.m. The eclipse will reach its peak at 2:10 p.m. when the moon covers 84.6% of the sun. Oconto residents can see the eclipse at 50% of its peak coverage at 1:35 p.m. and again at 2:44 p.m.

Contact Benita Mathew at bmathew@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: What's the solar eclipse weather forecast for Green Bay?