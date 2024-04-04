Check your pockets. A seven-figure winning Powerball ticket was sold in South Carolina

Someone who recently bought a Powerball ticket in South Carolina nearly won a ten-figure grand prize, but was a number away from taking home one of the largest lottery prizes in the game’s history.

Because their game matched all the other numbers, the Powerball player can take consolation in winning a $1 million jackpot, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Now the search is underway for the winner.

The ticket that was one number shy of winning the Powerball grand prize was sold at the Quik Trip gas station/convenience store at 930 Edgefield Road in North Augusta. That’s near Exit 5 on a stretch of Interstate 20 running through Aiken County.

The seven-figure winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but missed on the red Powerball number, in Wednesday’s drawing, according to the release.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing were 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and Powerball: 15.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of matching all five white ball numbers are 1-in-11,688,054, according to the release.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

When the ticket is claimed, the Quik Trip is expected to receive a $10,000 commission for selling the winning game.

Because there was no grand prize winner on Wednesday, the jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is estimated to be $1.23 billion, the fourth largest in the game’s history, officials said.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on New Year’s Day in Michigan. This Saturday’s drawing will be the 41st drawing since then, which ties the game record for most consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, according to the release. Only two other Powerball jackpot runs have previously reached 41 drawings, before producing a jackpot winner, officials said.

Anyone looking to buy a ticket must make a purchase by 9:59 p.m. Saturday for the 10:59 p.m. drawing. Tickets are $2, and could cost more with additional options.

The odds of winning Powerball’s grand prize are 1-in-293 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

Grand Prize Date Won Location $2.04 Billion 11/7/2022 California $1.765 Billion 10/11/2023 California $1.586 Billion 1/13/2016 California,







Florida,







Tennessee $1.23 Billion Est.*



$1.08 Billion 7/19/2023 California $842.4 Million 1/1/2024 Michigan $768.4 Million 3/27/2019 Wisconsin $758.7 Million 8/23/2017 Massachusetts $754.6 Million 2/6/2023 Washington $731.1 Million 1/20/2021 Maryland

* Saturday’s drawing