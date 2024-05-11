Check out these photos from Wisconsinites who saw the Northern Lights last night

Alex Groth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·2 min read

The Northern Lights danced across Wisconsin skies on Friday night after a large cloud of plasma erupted into space earlier this week.

Particles from a coronal mass ejection arrived at Earth this weekend, causing a geomagnetic storm. Sky watchers across much of the northern half of the country, including Wisconsin, were able to catch a glimpse of the aurora.

When northern lights are active, the best time to see them is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. If case you missed it last night, not to worry. The extreme geomagnetic storm continues and will persist through at least Sunday, according to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center. But if you're not interested in disrupting your sleep to see the Northern Lights, here's a look at some photos Wisconsinites captures last night:

Wisconsinites captured the Northern Lights with vivid green color and hints of pink and violet

Wisconsinites saw the Northern Lights even during cloudy conditions

Wisconsinites still managed to capture the Northern Lights despite any cloudy skies in southeastern Wisconsin.

Northern Lights were even visible in downtown Milwaukee and across the city

Despite city lights obstructing the view of the night sky, Milwaukeeans were able to view the Northern Lights on Friday night.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Northern Lights seen in Milwaukee, Wisconsin last night