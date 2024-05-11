Check out these photos from Wisconsinites who saw the Northern Lights last night

The Northern Lights danced across Wisconsin skies on Friday night after a large cloud of plasma erupted into space earlier this week.

Particles from a coronal mass ejection arrived at Earth this weekend, causing a geomagnetic storm. Sky watchers across much of the northern half of the country, including Wisconsin, were able to catch a glimpse of the aurora.

When northern lights are active, the best time to see them is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. If case you missed it last night, not to worry. The extreme geomagnetic storm continues and will persist through at least Sunday, according to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center. But if you're not interested in disrupting your sleep to see the Northern Lights, here's a look at some photos Wisconsinites captures last night:

Wisconsinites captured the Northern Lights with vivid green color and hints of pink and violet

The aurora borealis are dancing at Devil’s Lake State Park! 🥹 Never imagined I could capture Northern Lights photos like this here. So magical! ✨ #wiwx pic.twitter.com/qt2OWtb0mF — Tessa Ruid (@TessaRuid) May 11, 2024

Auroras from my aunt and uncle in Waupaca! pic.twitter.com/MuafT5PArs — Sam Kuffel (@SamKuffelWx) May 11, 2024

Lake Du Bay just south of Wausau pic.twitter.com/C8C6fGwqab — Jake Spaciel (@Spacielized) May 11, 2024

Surreal northern lights over a shelf cloud rolling through southern Wisconsin right now near Milton. #wiwx #aurora #shelfcloud pic.twitter.com/zRirp3LQ4o — Tom Purdy (@TomPurdyWI) May 11, 2024

Wisconsinites saw the Northern Lights even during cloudy conditions

Wisconsinites still managed to capture the Northern Lights despite any cloudy skies in southeastern Wisconsin.

Waukesha just before the clouds rolled in pic.twitter.com/5AoLCS53FV — dunkinBucks (@BucksDunkin) May 11, 2024

Northern Lights, first time for me. So cool! I might try again after this storm blows through.

Pewaukee, WI pic.twitter.com/e0Ci0QJw0s — Bob Dohr (@BobDohr1) May 11, 2024

A view of the Northern Lights just outside of Waterford over the past few minutes as the clouds are rolling in! #wiwx #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/0vg5nEBJso — Robert Daley (@RobertDaley_Wx) May 11, 2024

Northern Lights were even visible in downtown Milwaukee and across the city

Despite city lights obstructing the view of the night sky, Milwaukeeans were able to view the Northern Lights on Friday night.

Rooftop from walkers point! pic.twitter.com/RO1dkGP1SC — Jack Miller (@Jackmiller93) May 11, 2024

Incredible that they’re quite visible downtown. Here’s my attempt to capture the aurora with the skyline pic.twitter.com/tbGPHWTWbd — Interested MKE Citizen (@Citizen_MKE) May 11, 2024

And the Northern Lights in the city of Milwaukee at 310am pic.twitter.com/U4F4ugvPlO — Melissa (@MelXplainsItAll) May 11, 2024

