The Northern Lights can be viewed tonight if you are away from city lights in the East Alabama and West Georgia areas.

Check out photos from some News 3 viewers:

Credit: Nancy McCormick – LaGrange, Ga.

Credit: Andrew Webber – Smiths Station, Ala.

Credit: Amanda Simmons – Shiloh, Ga.

Credit: Kim Winton – Salem, Ala.

Credit: George Amaro – North Columbus

Credit: Sabine Stull – Fortson, Ga.

Credit: Lizza Zanii – East Alabama Motor Way

Credit: Ellen Ragan – Columbus, Ga.

Credit: Cam Warren – Wedowee, Ala.

