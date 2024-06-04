Check out the new Mississippi drivers license design taking effect July 1

The state of Mississippi is issuing a new drivers license design for citizens, featuring cultural and musical imagery as well as the state flag bearing a magnolia flower.

According to a press release issued Monday by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, which regulates licenses in the state, the agency held a May meeting with state officials to unveil the new licenses to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, State Attorney General Lynn Fitch and MDPS Commissioner Sean Tindell.

"This new design does a great job capturing the special spirit of Mississippi,” Reeves said. “I hope Mississippians in every corner of our state carry it with pride.”

Shown is the new Mississippi driver's license design effect July 1, 2024. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety issued a press release announcing the new designs Monday, June 3. (Courtesy of MDPS)

How is the new Mississippi license different from the old one?

Beginning July 1, according to MDPS, the new design will go into effect and people renewing their licenses can obtain the new design.

The design moves the license ID number, birth and license expiration dates from the right to the left of the card. The license also features a grainier background design than the state's current card, a guitar with musical notes coming from it, as well as the state flag. The card also utilizes an outline of the state.

When can people receive licenses with the design?

While the new design takes effect July 1, state residents are not required to replace their IDs until they expire. According to the release, anyone looking to replace their current ID before it expires to have the new design can do that as well.

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MS issues new license design starting July 1