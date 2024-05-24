Check out Memphis-area 2024 graduation ceremonies, all in one place!

Graduations are a rite of passage for students and a moment of pride for families and teachers. We're here to celebrate you!

The Commercial Appeal photojournalists love attending graduation ceremonies across the area to show your smiles, your tears and your celebrations with family and friends.

Congratulations to all.

Arlington High School graduation 2024

Arlington High School held its graduation graduation ceremony on May 7, 2024, at Bellevue Baptist Church.

Booker T. Washington High School graduation 2024

Booker T. Washington High School held its graduation graduation ceremony on May 18, 2024, at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis.

Collierville High School graduation 2024

Collierville High School held its graduation ceremony on May 10, 2024, at the Landers Center in Southaven.

Craigmont High School graduation 2024

Craigmont High School held its graduation graduation ceremony on May 15, 2024, at Renasant Convention Center in Memphis.

DeSoto Central High School graduation 2024

DeSoto Central High School held its commencement ceremony on May 22, 2024, at the Landers Center in Southaven.

East High School graduation 2024

East High School held its commencement ceremony at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis on May 20, 2024.

Kingsbury High School graduation 2024

Kingsbury High School held its graduation ceremony on May 21, 2024, at Hope Church in Memphis.

Melrose High School graduation 2024

Melrose High School held its commencement ceremony at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis on May 21, 2024.

Trezevant High School graduation 2024

Trezevant High School held its graduation ceremony at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis on May 17, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis-area schools 2024 graduation ceremony photos: Check them out!