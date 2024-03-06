Check your freezer for these dumplings. About the latest Trader Joe recall

If you have dumplings from Trader Joe's in your freezer, you may need to throw them out. Here's what you need to know about the recall.

Trader Joe's Chicken Soup Dumplings recall

A post on Trader Joe's website March 2 announced a recall on 61,000 pounds of its chicken soup dumplings. The recall affects packages with a best-by date of March 7, 2025, and lot codes C1-1 or C1-2. The packages of six dumplings are regularly in most Trader Joe's frozen section.

Why were the dumplings recalled?

The reason for the recall is due to the "potential presence of foreign material (plastic)." Reports state that pieces of plastic were from a marker pen, as reported to the company from consumers. No injuries or illnesses have been reported, but the company urges those with the product in their freezers to discard the item.

The dumplings were made Dec. 7, 2023, at CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation based in Beaumont, California.

The popular frozen item marks the second recall for Trader Joe's in a month, after the Food and Drug Administration recalled items containing cotija cheese with fears of dairy products containing the bacteria listeria.

Will this recall reach Vermonters?

The company stated that the product was shipped nationwide, with no specific state or region mentioned.

Trader Joe's has 571 locations as of February 2024, only one of which is in Vermont, on 200 Dorset St. in South Burlington. While it's the sole store in the state, it's located in the hub of Burlington, Vermont's most populated city.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 or send them an email.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Trader Joe's Chicken Soup Dumplings recalled: How to check yours