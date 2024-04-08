Check your eclipse glasses, Illinois Health Department warning of recall

CHICAGO (CBS)--The Illinois Department of Public Health is warning residents to check their eclipse glasses after a recall.

The recalled glasses were sold through Amazon as "Biniki Solar Eclipse Glasses AAS Approved 2024 – CE & ISO Certified Safe Shades for Direct Sun Viewing (6 Packs)."

The recalled glasses are labeled as "EN ISO 12312-1:2022"; proper safety glasses should carry the ISO designation of 12312-2.

The glasses were sold in the following Southern Illinois retailers:

Farm Fresh Market, Breese, ILHighland Tru Buy, Highland, ILPerry County Marketplace, Pinckneyville, ILSinclair Foods, Jerseyville, ILSteelville Marketplace, Steelville, ILBig John Grocery, Metropolis, IL

The glasses are advertised as "#1 Best Seller in Women's Eyeglass Cases" on the Amazon listing, but as of Monday were not listed on Amazon's official recall page.

/ Credit: Amazon.com

However, many of the stores that sold them in Illinois have posted warnings on social media.

Farm Fresh Market in Breese, Illinois posted on Facebook warning customers of the recall. Store owners said customers can return the glasses.

Steelville Marketplace posted, " We were just notified there is a recall on all the glasses we received. Please return your solar eclipse glasses purchased at Steeleville Marketplace for a full refund. We are very sorry for the inconvenience."

