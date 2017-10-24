Check out the creepy new Stranger Things teasers

From Digital Spy

We're just days away from the season two premiere of Stranger Things, and things in Hawkins are just, well, really strange.

In a series of nine clips posing as surveillance footage, it seems that someone wants to keep a really close eye on all the town's residents.

Various homes, the police station, the general neighbourhood and Hawkins National Laboratory are all targeted – no one is safe, not even in the bathroom. Shudder.

Glad to know things aren't getting any less creepy then.

The new season picks up in the aftermath of Will Byers' return from the Upside Down. What should be a time of celebration takes a dark turn when young Will starts having visions of a strange creature in the sky.

We don't know a lot about this "shadow monster", as the kids call it, but we do know it will be more terrifying than the Demogorgon.

Talking of super creepy things, co-creator Matt Duffer has revealed to Digital Spy that the gang won't be facing a new villain each season, they've inherited a "Voldemort" level nemesis that will be hanging around.

Duffer explained: "I would say that there's a greater evil introduced. And our hope is that this greater evil continues on as a tension throughout the other seasons; it will move forward with the show.

"We're not going to have a new monster for the kids to deal with every season. Moving forward, there's one clear tension. It's like Voldemort in Harry Potter."

Stranger Things returns to Netflix worldwide on Friday (October 27).

