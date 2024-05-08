Cheboygan students release classroom sturgeon into Black River

CHEBOYGAN — Students from Cheboygan Intermediate School climbed aboard a bus Friday morning and headed to Tower, where they saw their latest classroom fish get released at the Kleber Dam.

Cheboygan STEAM teacher Ann Douglas has raised a sturgeon in her classroom every year since 2013. This year's fish grew to 17 inches before being released into the Black River on May 3.

While raising a fish is nothing new — with students contributing to its care in the classroom — the trip was the first time the students have been able to attend the release since the COVID-19 pandemic. Students in grades 3-5 were on the trip.

Ann Douglas, Cheboygan STEAM teacher, and Jay Woiderski, president of the Black Lake Sturgeon for Tomorrow, put water from the Black River into the bucket holding the classroom sturgeon so it is released into water with the same temperature.

“I love that they’re here,” Douglas said. “It’s so important that they get to see this part. They take such good care of them in the classroom, so I’m very excited that our new principal said he’d make sure we get a bus for this.”

President of the Black Lake chapter of Sturgeon for Tomorrow Jay Woiderski said having schools raise sturgeon in classrooms — a program that’s been offered in Cheboygan, Inland Lakes and more throughout the state — is important for getting students invested in sturgeon rehabilitation because “they are our future.”

Ann Douglas, STEAM teacher at Cheboygan Intermediate and Middle School, holds up the sturgeon that was raised in her classroom for students to see and touch before it was released. She took a group of students to release the sturgeon into the Black River on May 3, 2024.

Through the program, sturgeon are raised for about six months, coming to the classroom in the fall and then released in spring. Woiderski said the fish being raised from infancy is important because when they are very small there are still predators that could injure or kill the fish. Once they’re larger, there are fewer predators.

“It makes a big difference when they're raised up to a certain point before they're released,” he said.

Cheboygan students line up along Kleber Dam on the Black River to release a 17-inch-long sturgeon on May 3, 2024.

When it comes to raising the fish in the classroom, Douglas said the sturgeon is fed three times a day and cleaning the tank is a necessity. Care for the sturgeon continues during weekends and school breaks.

Principal Jim Tamlyn said students getting to see the fish grow from its infancy is a great teaching opportunity.

"Anytime you have a chance to be hands-on with learning, kids just get a lot more out of it,” he said.

Students and staff alike from Cheboygan Intermediate School made their way to Kleber Dam in Tower to release the sturgeon the class raised on May 3, 2024.

The project is done in collaboration with Sturgeon for Tomorrow and the Department of Natural Resources. The sturgeon released through the program are chipped and lake surveys have found classroom fish doing well after their release.

Douglas said getting the students out of the classroom and into the environment is something she really enjoys, and it’s exciting to see the classroom fish doing well.

“When we first started, the populations were still down,” Douglas said. “We weren't getting good numbers yet. Because it's a long-lived fish, it takes a while to get those numbers, but we are getting those numbers now and we're seeing that release fish that were raised in the classroom are living out in the lake.”

Cheboygan students watch as the sturgeon the class raised is released into the Black River on May 3, 2024.

Woiderski said the population of sturgeon is at about 1 percent of what it was historically, and it’s important for young people who are educated on the “plight of the sturgeon” to carry on the progress being made to save them.

Lake sturgeon are monitored closely in Michigan. Each spring, guardians are posted along the Black River to protect mature lake sturgeon as they head upstream to their spawning sites. The lake sturgeon, which can weigh up to 200 pounds and live to be 100 years old, is listed as a threatened species in Michigan, and any sport fishing is closely regulated.

Due to unsafe ice conditions, this year’s sturgeon season was canceled. Typically, six sturgeon are able to be harvested a year.

