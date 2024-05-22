Cheboygan recognizes Students of the Month, DECA success

CHEBOYGAN — While the school year is reaching its end, student honors are continuing for Cheboygan Area Schools.

The May school board meeting kicked off with a wealth of student celebrations, including the April Students of the Month honorees.

Freshman Piper Stead was the first recognized during the meeting. Stead, nominated by Karl Wood, was described as a hard-working and respectful student, who is always willing to participate in class.

Piper Stead, Kenneth Warner, Hayden Clear and Rio Sanford were recognized during the May 20, 2024 Cheboygan Area Schools Board of Education meeting.

“Piper takes pride in her work and strives to do her absolute best and it shows in both her excellent attendance and grades,” Wood wrote in the nominating letter. "Her positive attitude and drive are also evident in her passion for sports.”

The next student honored was sophomore Kenneth Warner, also nominated by Wood.

In the nomination letter, Wood wrote that Warner’s motivation and strong work ethic spreads beyond the classroom — though he works hard in his Advanced Placement courses — to the wrestling mat as well.

“Kenny is a fantastic student to have in the classroom,” Wood wrote. "He works hard on any assignment he has given and influences his classmates to work hard as well. He's always focused, and encourages and supports his classmates and teammates through his motivation and strong work ethic.”

Junior Hayden Clear was the third student recognized. He was nominated by Adam Blaskowski.

In the nomination letter, Clear was described as a student with dedication and enthusiasm, as well as a hard work ethic.

“One of Hayden’s most impressive attributes is his skill at working through challenging tasks that may be entirely new to him,” Blaskowski wrote. "When faced with difficulty, Hayden demonstrates a commendable willingness to pause, ask questions and seek guidance to push himself forward. This proactive approach not only fosters his own growth but inspires those around him to embrace challenges with a similar resolve.”

Senior Blake Blaskowski was also nominated by Adam Blaskowski, who wrote that Blake was a “standout student at Cheboygan High School for four years.”

He was described as a student who is able to learn from failure and is a dedicated student, athlete, friend and family member.

Rio Sanford was nominated as the Inverness Academy Student Spotlight recipient.

Macey Morse read the staff nomination, which said Sanford was a self-motivated learner who takes pride in her work.

Ava Bury and Jaxon Dann were both honored for making it to the international DECA competition.

Cheboygan students who take part in DECA were also recognized during Monday's meeting.

Ryan McClintic celebrated two students, Ava Bury and Jaxon Dann, who made it to the international competition for DECA, which took place in April in Anaheim, California.

