Cheboygan police urge proactive steps following vehicle break-ins

CHEBOYGAN — The Cheboygan Police Department issued a warning for residents to take proactive steps to safeguard their vehicles and personal belongings following two recent vehicle break-ins.

According to a Facebook post on April 17, the department is currently investigating two vehicle break-ins that occurred in the vicinity of Sutherland Street and Eastern Avenue in Cheboygan. The investigation found that both vehicles were unlocked with the keys inside.

The police offered several safety tips for residents to keep in mind:

Locking vehicles: Always ensure that your vehicle is securely locked when parked, regardless of whether it is parked on the street or in a driveway. Locking doors and windows can serve as a deterrent to potential thieves.

Removing valuables: Avoid leaving valuable items, such as electronics, wallets, purses and keys, inside your vehicle. Thieves are more likely to target vehicles with visible valuables left unattended.

Securing property: If you must leave items in your vehicle, store them out of sight in the trunk or glove compartment. Concealing valuables reduces the likelihood of theft and minimizes the risk of property damage.

Reporting suspicious activity: Remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or activities to the Cheboygan Police Department immediately. Prompt reporting can aid law enforcement efforts to prevent further incidents and apprehend perpetrators.

The investigation into the vehicle break-ins is continuing. Anyone with information regarding the recent break-ins or related suspicious activity is urged to contact the Cheboygan Police Department at (231) 627-4321 or 911.

