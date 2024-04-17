Cheboygan man faces child pornography charges

CHEBOYGAN — A 50-year-old Cheboygan man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) took Jamie Allen Rocheleau of Cheboygan into custody for allegedly being in possession of child sexually abusive material and aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material. In Michigan, child pornography is described as child sexually abusive material and if the material depicts prepubescent children, it is considered aggravated possession.

The investigation began in January when troopers from the MSP Gaylord Post were asked to assist the Gaylord Police Department with the execution of a search warrant outside of their jurisdiction. The Gaylord department was investigating allegations that Rocheleau was sending pictures of his genitalia to a minor in Gaylord.

Officers executed a search warrant at Rocheleau’s residence and seized electronic devices, including cell phones and computers. Rocheleau was placed under arrest and lodged in the Otsego County Jail.

The computer and electronic devices were turned over to the MSP Computer Crimes Unit for analysis. During the analysis of the Rocheleau’s phone, evidence of child pornography was found that was unrelated to the original complaint investigated by the Gaylord Police Department. Troopers obtained an additional search warrant for child pornography.

A report was submitted to the Cheboygan County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was authorized on April 11. Rocheleau was arrested at his residence with the assistance of deputies from the Cheboygan CountySheriff’s Office and lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail.

Rocheleau was arraigned on April 12 in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County for one count aggravated possession child sexually abusive material, and one count possession child sexually abusive material. He was given a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. His next scheduled court appearance is on May 10.

— Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Cheboygan man faces child pornography charges