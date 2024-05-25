Cheboygan High School celebrates top graduates

CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan High School seniors crossed the stage on Friday night to receive their diplomas.

Prior to commencement, the school released the list of its top 10 graduates for the Class of 2024.

Graduating first in the class is Emerson Eustice, daughter of Tony and Gina Eustice.

Eustice graduated with a 4.093 GPA. She served as president of the National Honor Society and took part in varsity softball, varsity golf and Key Club. She plans to attend the University of Michigan.

Sierra Friday, daughter of Michael and Rachelle Friday, graduated second in the class with a 4.084 GPA.

After high school, Friday plans to head to Central Michigan University to study graphic design.

Ella Kosanke, graduating third in the class with a 4.077 GPA, is the daughter of Joe and Jody Kosanke.

Throughout high school, Kosanke participated in golf, softball, National Honor Society and DECA. After gradation, Kosanke is planning to study finance at Purdue University.

Taten Lake, the child of Travis and Heather Lake, is graduating fourth in the Class of 2024 with a 4.070 GPA.

Throughout high school, Lake participated as a representative for the Michigan Association of Student Councils and Honor Societies Board of Delegates, served as student council president, Key Club president, Finance Club treasurer, and was a member of the National Honor Society, golf team and Chief Ambassadors.

Lake is headed to the University of Michigan after graduation and will study chemistry and pre-pharmacy.

Fifth in the class is Emily Clark, daughter of Bill and Jaime Clark.

Ending high school with a 4.064 GPA, Clark was basketball team captain, as well as a member of the golf team, softball team, Key Club and National Honor Society. After graduation, she’ll be headed to the University of Olivet to play women’s golf and study chemistry and forensic science.

Simon Easter, son of Anthony and Rebecca Easter, is graduating sixth in the class with a 4.053 GPA.

In high school, Easter participated in band and marching band and is headed to Michigan Technological University to study mechanical engineering.

Lilah Brand, daughter of Emily and Richard Brand, is graduating seventh in the class with a 4.048 GPA.

In high school, Brand served as the National Honor Society secretary and participated in student council, Chief Ambassadors, jazz band, drama club, honors band and state Solo and Ensemble.

This fall, Brand will be headed to Central Michigan University to study chemistry with a certificate in applied forensic sciences.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

With a 4.045 GPA, Brooke Maltby is graduating eighth in the class.

She is the daughter of Aaron Maltby and Maranda Carlton. In high school, Maltby participated in National Honor Society, DECA and the high school musical. After graduation, Maltby is headed to the University of Michigan, where she will be studying biology with a pre-med track.

Kacie Swiderek, graduating ninth in the class with a 4.016 GPA, is the daughter of William and Nancy Swiderek.

Swiderek participated in Chief Ambassadors and softball throughout high school and will be headed to Northern Michigan University to study business this fall.

The last of the top 10 is Gloria Maltby, the daughter of Amy and Charlie Maltby, who is graduating with a 3.995 GPA.

Throughout high school, Maltby participated in Chief Ambassadors, National Honor Society and drama club. After graduation, Maltby will be headed to Central Michigan University to major in dance studies and minor in business.

Cheboygan High School hosted its graduation on Friday, May 24.

— Contact reporter Karly Graham at kgraham@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KarlyGrahamJRN.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Cheboygan High School celebrates top graduates