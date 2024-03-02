Cheboygan County Sheriff recognizes staff members for hard work, dedication

CHEBOYGAN — During the Cheboygan County Board of Commissioners meeting on Feb. 27, Cheboygan County Sheriff Tim Cook and Undersheriff Josh Ginop singled out three members of the department to commend for their hard work and dedication.

The first to be recognized was Jail Administrator Lt. Brenda Beckwith.

“Lt. Beckwith has been the jail administrator since 2014 and has been involved in every aspect of jail management from staff to inmate care to budget. She has brought technology to the jail which allows staff the resources needed to do a very tough job,” said Cook in a press release.

Cook noted the importance of a jail administrator who takes the responsibilities of their job to the next level, which was especially true of Beckwith during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Lt. Beckwith was exceptional with having to manage her staff with new rules and regulations handed down from the state and (Michigan Department of Corrections),” Cook said. “Everything from testing, to sanitary schedules and quarantine.”

Cook presented Beckwith with a plaque for Distinguished Service.

Next, Cook recognized Cheboygan County Emergency Manager Lt. Jeremy Runstrom. In particular, Cook highlighted Runstrom’s leadership responding to the Tissue Depot fire in September.

“Lt. Runstrom was appointed the new Cheboygan County Emergency Manager in the summer of 2021 and got to work. He went through the training and became a Certified Emergency Manager in the summer of 2023 and then he was put to the test with the fire,” said Cook.

According to Cook, Runstrom initiated a response by opening a command post on scene, initiating a unified command and opening the emergency operations center to gather resources to assist the fire departments on scene as well as measures to protect the public from potential hazards.

“The response is still ongoing with cleanup and Lt. Runstrom is still gathering the unified command to make decisions with all stakeholders to provide a proper and safe cleanup,” Cook said.

Runstrom was presented with a Letter of Commendation plaque for his efforts.

Cook also recognized Deputy Dale Kolatski for his investigations involving illegal alcohol and drug abuse.

“We have a great team at the sheriff’s department and everyone does an outstanding job. Sometimes we have those that go above and beyond and that is why I am here today with Deputy Kolatski,” Cook said. “In 2023, Deputy Kolatski’s investigations into drunk, drug driving and illegal narcotics resulted in 46 arrests, with nearly two pounds of meth removed from our streets and community. I could not be more proud of what he has done in stepping up for the protection of our citizens.”

Kolatski was also presented with a Letter of Commendation plaque.

Cook noted that two more staff members — Cpl. Tyler Cronk and CO Patricia Maylowski — were recognized at a recent department staff meeting. They both received a Letter of Commendation plaque in recognition of their interception of unauthorized items and an unknown substance brought in illegally by an instructor.

“Cpl. Cronk and CO Maylowski locked down the area and conducted a thorough search. The investigation led to the instructor being barred from the jail,” said Cook. “Attention to detail provides safety to staff and inmates and they certainly stepped up and did their jobs.”

