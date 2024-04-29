Cheatham Sheriff: Investigation underway after 3-year-old shot in head

A 3-year-old child was shot in the head at a Cheatham County home Monday.

The toddler was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital after being shot, Cheatham County Sheriff's Office officials said. It was unclear what time the child was shot or how the shooting took place.

Officials were unable to comment on the toddler's condition just after 3 p.m.

No additional details were released by the department, which said the investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Cheatham County 3-year-old shot in head at home, sheriff confirms