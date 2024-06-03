Cheatham County Schools begins new Latin-based policy to rank student honors

Cheatham County School District has a new ranking system for student honors.

Students will no longer make valedictorian and salutatorian selections. Instead, these distinctions will instead focus on a combination of grades, community work and extracurricular activities in line with a new Latin-based class ranking policy that went into effect with this year's graduating class.

The school board approved this new class ranking policy in 2019 on the advice of a committee formed by parents, teachers, administrators and others to review and improve the policy at the time, Cheatham County School District Communications Director and Grant Writer Tim Adkins said.

"During the discussion at the time, it was noted that this system would be more in line (with what) was already used by many colleges and universities," Adkins said.

In a Nov. 2018 work session, Director of Schools Cathy Beck said there was “a lot of contention” over valedictorian and salutatorian selections, citing issues like student stress and an inability for some families to pay for dual-enrollment classes, The Tennessean previously reported.

Though school board members made the change several years ago to transition to the Latin-based system used by many colleges and universities, school officials wanted to provide ample time for the transition between the ranking systems, Adkins said.

"Implementing this change allowed students already enrolled in high school to fully complete their pathway under the previous policy," he said.

Cheatham County Schools will use the Latin-based system in line with many colleges and university institutions to promote high-level academics and honors recognition, according to the policy.

Students graduating summa cum laude — or with highest praise — must have a GPA of at least 3.8 or an ACT overall score of 30 to 36 and meet at least two of the following qualifications: 40 hours of community work; one extracurricular activity each year between grades 9-12; and a 95% attendance average between grades 9-12.

Magna cum laude graduates — or those graduating with great honor — must have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 or an ACT overall score of 25 to 29 and meet at least two of the following qualifications: 35 hours of community work; one extracurricular activity each year between grades 9-12; and a 95% attendance average between grades 9-12.

A GPA of 3.00 to 3.49 or an ACT overall score of 22 to 24 are required for students graduating cum laude — with praise — along with having met at least two of the following qualifications: 30 hours of community work; one extracurricular activity each year between grades 9-12; and a 95% attendance average between grades 9-12.

Community work hours must be approved by administration and central office staff, according to the policy.

Other things noted in this policy change range from qualifying documentation and transfer students' honors recognitions to extracurricular activities, community service hours and attendance rates.

The policy also notes that a graduation speaker may be voted on by class officers or senior class from summa-cum-laude-qualifying students.

So far, students have been receptive to the new class ranking policy, Adkins said.

"Yes, they have been receptive. This year’s senior class has known about this change since before they started high school," he said.

To review the policy in full, visit https://shorturl.at/qhDtx.

Katie Nixon

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Middle Tennessee school district adopts Latin-based class rankings