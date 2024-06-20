Chavez Huerta has a new executive director. Here's how he plans to lead the school

Incoming Executive Director Fred Segura has returned to Chavez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy after spending last school year as an Academy District 20 classroom teacher.

Segura will take on the responsibilities of Chavez Huerta's previous CEO position which has since been restructured. Chavez Huerta's past two CEOs, Hal Stevens and Christian De La Oliva, were selected through national searches but resigned after less than six months at the school.

Richard Duran, who served as the CEO before Stevens, was appointed to serve as interim CEO following the resignations of both Stevens and De La Oliva. With Segura, however, Chavez Huerta has selected a new leader with seven years of experience at the west side charter school.

Stephen Trujillo, Chavez Huerta's board treasurer, told the Chieftain that the school's board of directors is "delighted" to have Segura stepping into the leadership role.

Fred Segura will take over as executive director for Chavez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy beginning on July 1.

“With his years of classroom and administrative experience, we are confident in his ability to foster an inclusive, engaging, and high-achieving educational environment," Trujillo said. "His vision and expertise will be instrumental in guiding our school towards continued success and innovation.”

Segura told the Chieftain that while Chavez Huerta has experienced some "turbulence" in recent years, he hopes to work with staff to restore "stability" and build community trust. His time as executive director begins on July 1.

"I know the school. I know the community. I know the people that I have worked with," Segura said. "The people that are here are here because they have a passion for kids and they have a passion for helping kids be successful."

During his first seven years with Chavez Huerta, Segura held principal positions at Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School and Ersilia Cruz Middle School. While he has 15 years of total administrative experience, he speaks fondly of his time as an Academy District 20 teacher during the 2023-24 academic year.

"It gave me a chance to get back in the classroom and reflect on what teachers are going through... I think teachers, especially post-COVID, have a lot of challenges that they are working with in the classroom," Segura told the Chieftain.

"As an administrator for the last 15 years, yes I go into the classroom but when the principal or the assistant principal walks in the kids are quiet. They're focused. They're attentive," he said.

Segura's first priority as the Chavez Huerta executive director is to ensure students are "learning and growing" at every grade level. He also told the Chieftain that he prioritizes ensuring the school's financial security, which was previously questioned in a late January report by a Pueblo School District 60 charter school liaison.

Since the January report, the school has put forth a 2024-25 budget that will spend about $979,000 less on staff salaries, $493,000 less on benefits, and $202,000 less on purchased professional services compared to 2023-24.

Segura also looks to build enrollment on the strengths of Chavez Huerta's early college, career and technical education, mariachi and folklórico programs.

"We really are doing some different things around here and I really want people in Pueblo to know... There's new changes in leadership. There's new changes in the way we are handling things from top to bottom," Segura said.

