Chatham man hits big, wins over $1M in lottery game while making soup

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — One Chatham man decided to put his luck to the test in a Virginia Lottery game while cooking up his next meal.

Daniel Ricketts said he was making soup when he went to play the Wheels of Bonuses game on his device. Little did he know, he was going to hit big and win $1,051,955!

“I really didn’t expect this to happen!” shared Ricketts. “I called my girlfriend, and she didn’t believe me!”

The Virginia Lottery says the Wheel of Bonuses game features a progressive, growing jackpot. The odds per game of winning any prize are 1 in 3.67.

In the Fiscal Year 2023, the lottery raised over $867 million for K-12 dedication, making up about 10% of Virginia’s k-12 total school budget.

