Chatham County PD actively investigating attempted robbery at a Savannah Sam's Club

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) announced around 3 p.m. Saturday that it was searching for a suspect in connection with an attempted robbery at Sam’s Club, 1975 E. Montgomery Crossroad.

CCPDD said the incident occurred 6 p.m. Friday, June 21.

CCPD's Facebook page statement on the matter said detectives were trying to identify a male suspect from store surveillance photos. The suspect is male "approximately 5’6” to 5’9”, thin, wearing a black shirt with yellow writing and black pants, along with black or dark gray Crocs," according to the CCPD statement, which also stated that the suspect wore a camouflage scarf on his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app.

Tipsters can also anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020 where they may qualify for a cash reward.

