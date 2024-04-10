Chatfield man accused of vehicular homicide appears in court

Apr. 9—ROCHESTER — A district court judge warned attorneys and spectators about courtroom decorum when a Chatfield man facing criminal charges in a 2022 fatal crash appeared in court Tuesday.

Nicholas Allan Sprau, 59, is tentatively scheduled to stand trial next week in Olmsted County District Court on three felony counts of vehicular homicide, a gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated.

Sprau is accused of turning in front of and killing Rick Jay Hutton, 36, of Rochester, the night of Sept. 10, 2022,

while turning into his driveway on U.S. Highway 52.

In a pre-trial hearing Tuesday, April 9, 2024, District Court Judge Pamela King warned attorneys on both sides and spectators about foul language and decorum in the courtroom after spectators twice exited the courtroom talking loudly and swearing.

"I know there's a lot of interest in this case and I'm more than happy to have a full courtroom, but I will not have spectators cursing in this courtroom when they stand up," King said.

In the hearing, Sprau's attorney, Eric Newmark, asked to delay the trial. Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Jeff Hill, who is prosecuting the case, told the court he has another trial potentially starting that week as well. King noted items such as jury instructions and the defense witness list had yet to be filed, but kept it tentatively scheduled to begin next week.

Both attorneys estimated the trial would take four to five days.

The hearing, scheduled for 2:30 p.m., happened closer to 4 p.m. due in part to other cases scheduled before the hearing taking longer.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Sprau:

Sprau was headed northbound on Highway 52 when he turned left into his driveway on the 1300 block of Highway 52 Southeast. Hutton was on a motorcycle headed south on the highway.

Sprau told a Minnesota State Patrol trooper that he saw the motorcycle but thought he had enough time to turn. The vehicles collided in the roadway. Sprau failed multiple field sobriety tests and blew a .185 during a preliminary alcohol breath test. Sprau was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. An analysis of his blood showed a blood alcohol concentration of .173.

Witnesses told a State Patrol trooper that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and had passed at least three vehicles prior to the crash.

Sprau was coming home from a brewery in Fountain. Both Sprau and his passenger told law enforcement that they had been drinking.

Sprau has been

released on his own recognizance since August 2023

after being charged in July 2023.