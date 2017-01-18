A chat with our talented FOIA fighter

The Center for Public Integrity is proud to have been cited in a recent survey as among the news media leaders in its use of Freedom of Information Act litigation to obtain data from government agencies.

In fact, the Center ranked second among outlets in its filing of FOIA suits since 2000, with a total of 17, according to recently updated research by the FOIA Project, a new initiative from the Transactional Records Research Clearinghouse at Syracuse University. That put the Center behind only the New York Times.

The FOIA Project report said the Center was among the "small number of clearly dominant players" in filing FOIA suits." The report went on to say that the Center "has been a notable pioneer in creating and sustaining a new model for the delivery of investigative reporting," adding that the Center "also clearly demonstrated that it is not necessary to be a large legacy news organizaion to sustain an active profile in litigating FOIA matters."

Much of the credit for the Center's FOIA work belongs to our research editor, Peter Newbatt Smith. Smith is a man of many hats at the Center; he meticulously fact-checks every major story produced by our journalists, but as an attorney, he is also the Center's indispensible resource on all matters FOIA. Smith receive his bachelor's degree in medieval Europen history from Harvard University, and obtained his law degree from American University. He joined the Center in 1999.

Smith is planning to file another FOIA lawsuit this week. But he found time recently to discuss the FOIA process.

The Freedom of Information process begins with a letter, right? Why does it become necessary to sue?

"We bring a lawsuit either when it takes too long for a government agency to respond to our request, or when they do respond but withhold records that we believe should be disclosed."

Why has the Center pursued FOIA suits so vigorously? How does the Center differ from other organizations in that regard?

In one sense, we’ve been very restrained — our reporters have filed thousands of FOIA requests since 2000, and we’ve sued 17 times. But we use FOIA, and FOIA litigation, more than most other newsrooms do. Most small news organizations can’t afford to bring a lawsuit because they don’t have an attorney on staff. At a larger media company, the legal department is probably focused on other issues, including business operations and libel claims. At the Center, the larger part of my responsibilities is editorial, working with the Center’s reporters and editors on fact-checking our reports, but I’m given the support I need when I have to devote a chunk of time to a legal case. Apart from news organizations, of course, there are also several advocacy organizations with in-house lawyers who regularly file FOIA suits.

How long does the litigation process typically take, and how does it work?

Most of our lawsuits have lasted from several months up to a couple of years. After we file a lawsuit and serve process, a federal agency has 30 days to file a response with the court. After that, the assigned judge will set a schedule for the remainder of the case. Typically, that includes a deadline for the agency to finish processing the FOIA request. It’s often possible for the Center and the agency to reach a compromise and settle the case. If not, the agency files a “motion for summary judgment,” together with a written legal argument that attempts to demonstrate that the agency has produced all the records it is legally required to and is justified in withholding the ones it has not. I then file a “cross-motion,” arguing why the agency should release additional records or make fewer redactions. After one more round of written arguments from each side, the judge gets the case and prepares a written opinion that decides the issues based on the evidence and arguments.

What kinds of information has the Center gotten from FOIA suits that it couldn’t obtain elsewhere?