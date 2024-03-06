Chat with the Chief: Hanford Police Chief Stephanie Huddleston
We are celebrating Women's History Month with Hanford's first-ever female police chief.
We are celebrating Women's History Month with Hanford's first-ever female police chief.
Need to pick up some car cleaning gear? Armor All is one of the best brands in the game. Save up to 33% thanks to this Amazon sale!
Fortnite isn't child's play anymore. Disney is helping grown-up gamers find community in its expanding universe.
Heading into UFC 299 this weekend, O’Malley very much seems like a fighter who has arrived in a spotlight all his own.
Tyler Kolek will miss Marquette’s final two games of the regular season, including a battle against No. 2 UConn on Wednesday night.
Schultz was a key target for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud this past season.
Unions of seven U.S. sports leagues are backing the SI Union in its legal fight with management.
Dietitians share the five most common misunderstandings about dairy and milk that they encounter.
Last month, Amazon announced that it'd launch a new AI-powered chatbot, Rufus, inside the Amazon Shopping app for Android and iOS. After a few days' delay, the company began to roll out Rufus to early testers February 1 -- including some of us at TechCrunch -- to help find and compare products as well as provide recommendations on what to buy. Rufus can be summoned in one of two ways on mobile: by swiping up from the bottom of the screen while browsing Amazon's catalog or by tapping on the search bar, then one of the blue-bubbled suggestions under the new "Ask a question" section.
Stop getting jolted out of bed by harsh beeping — this beloved gizmo uses a kinder, gentler approach.
Improve the look of puffiness, dryness and more with this cult-fave formula, now 30% off.
This dreamy doodad delivers a temple massage and soothing music for a spa-like experience.
'Not too thick, not too light': The all-season bedspread is washer- and dryer-friendly, and it doubles as a duvet insert.
Allen's coming off a career season at the conclusion of his rookie contract.
Ford developed a heavily-modified F-150 Lightning for the 2024 edition of the Pikes Peak hill climb taking place on June 23.
Here's how everything shook out as the deadline came and went.
Months of speculation will finally come to an end on Wednesday when the Securities and Exchange Commission votes on its much-debated climate disclosure rule. If adopted, the rule would require companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions, already a requirement in other economies, including the European Union and China. The bid would help inform investors about any climate- or energy transition-related risks publicly traded companies face.
Tesla shares slipped for a second straight day, with the stock hitting lows not seen since May 2022 as another spate of bad news hit the EV maker.
Sonny Gray signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the Cardinals in November.
Anthony Edwards missed the start of the Timberwolves’ game Monday night at the Target Center by accident.
Amid complaints about its search results declining in quality, Google is tweaking its algorithms to do a better job of weeding out spammy or automated content. The company says the ranking updates, arriving in May, will “keep the lowest-quality content out of search.”