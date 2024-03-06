Chat with the Chief: Hanford Police Chief Stephanie Huddleston

TechCrunch

Last month, Amazon announced that it'd launch a new AI-powered chatbot, Rufus, inside the Amazon Shopping app for Android and iOS. After a few days' delay, the company began to roll out Rufus to early testers February 1 -- including some of us at TechCrunch -- to help find and compare products as well as provide recommendations on what to buy. Rufus can be summoned in one of two ways on mobile: by swiping up from the bottom of the screen while browsing Amazon's catalog or by tapping on the search bar, then one of the blue-bubbled suggestions under the new "Ask a question" section.