Chase: Suspect drives through yards in Alhambra neighborhood
A dangerous chase through Alhambra Tuesday afternoon ended with the suspect's arrest after he tried to run away.
Preliminary local forecasts in 13 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
Overdraft protection covers transactions when you don’t have enough money in your account. But it has its downsides, too.
England’s National Health Service (NHS) said on Tuesday that “tens of thousands of children and adults” with type 1 diabetes will receive an “artificial pancreas” to help manage their insulin levels.
Knight Specialty Insurance Co. loans former President Donald Trump $175 million to cover the bond required to prevent New York Attorney General Letitia James from seizing his assets while he appeals the $454 million judgment in his financial fraud trial.
It's an 'absolutely beautiful' leather tote that can fit all your must-brings with room to spare, shoppers say.
'Where have these been all my life?' Nearly 5,000 5-star reviewers say these colorful knives are a cut above the rest.
The "magic number" for retirement savings has swelled to an all-time high, but Americans are worried they won't reach it.
A TechCrunch investigation into leaked customer data from the American telco giant has led to AT&T resetting certain customer account passcodes to prevent them from being at risk. The root of the security weakness is massive, and AT&T's data breach included a leaked dataset concerning more than 70 million former and current AT&T account holders. Only a fraction are still current, but the scale of the leaked dataset that TechCrunch dug into makes it plain that despite huge amounts of work and investment, there are still regular, exploitable breaches, which are dangerous for consumers.
Buying a home can feel financially out of reach. Learn why house prices are so high and how today’s costs compare to historical housing prices.
U.S. police departments are increasingly relying on a controversial surveillance practice to demand large amounts of users' data from tech companies, with the aim of identifying criminal suspects. For example, authorities can demand that a tech company turn over information about every person who was in a particular place at a certain time based on their phone's location, or who searched for a specific keyword or query. Thanks to a recently disclosed court order, authorities have shown they are able to scoop up identifiable information on everyone who watched certain YouTube videos.
Vivaldi at 35,000 feet never sounded so good.
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
Spotify Premium subscribers in Canada, Ireland and New Zealand will soon get 15 hours of audiobook listening each month at no extra cost. Users in the US, UK and Australia have had access to this perk since late last year.
Did the confluence of NIL, the FBI and the transfer portal combine to finally break the decades-long stronghold Nike and Adidas had on college basketball?
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.
Indian revamps the 2025 Scout with classic looks and new tech, starting with a new frame, to a new engine, new looks, new accessories, and a lot more tech.
The former featherweight champion sees the BMF bout versus Justin Gaethje as an opportunity to prove himself once again and potentially alter the course of his career.
April’s new Xbox Game Pass arrivals include Lego racing, Lara Croft and a Lil Gator. Subscribers can play Lego 2K Drive starting on Wednesday, Shadow of the Tomb Raider on April 11 and Harold Halibut on April 16.
Turkey has gained a well-earned reputation as being a veritable cauldron of mobile games startups, leading to the rise of VCs dedicated to the sector. The latest to join this coterie is Laton Ventures, a new gaming-focused VC that has raised a $35 million fund. Founding partner — and solo GP — Görkem Türk says he's aiming to build a bridge between the Turkish gaming ecosystem and the rest of the world, investing in the pre-seed and seed stages.
Elton Sawyer said the race winner "rolled early" on the final restart at Richmond.