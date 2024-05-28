Chase leads to deputy-involved shooting, crash in New Orleans

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the New Orleans Police Department are investigating after a chase led to a deputy-involved shooting and two arrests on Monday, May 27.

The JPSO reported that deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Airline Drive around 5:50 p.m.

JPSO officials said deputies tried to pull over the vehicle after spotting it near the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Monticello Avenue.

Deputies said the driver allegedly did not stop, leading them on a chase into New Orleans.

JPSO officials said the unidentified driver stopped at the intersection of South Claiborne and Jefferson avenues, and deputies tried to approach.

According to the JPSO, a deputy “fired his service weapon at the driver multiple times,” but no one was struck by the gunfire.

JPSO deputies said the chase then continued and ended near S. Miro and Joseph streets, where the driver crashed into “several poles.”

Two men were arrested, and a deputy was taken to a local hospital after being injured by a fallen live wire. JPSO Captain Jason Rivarde told WGNO that the deputy was alert and talking, and the injury was not life-threatening.

According to the JPSO, “The New Orleans Police Department will be handling the investigation into the deputy’s discharge of his service weapon.”

