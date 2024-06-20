Chase ends with suspect being hit by vehicle on I-65

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A chase out of Nashville ended in Brentwood with the suspect bailing from their car and being hit by another vehicle on I-65.

Officials with the Brentwood Police Department told News 2 that authorities in Nashville were in pursuit of a suspect Wednesday night on I-65 South. Authorities successfully deployed spike strips near Concord Road and disabled the suspect’s vehicle.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The suspect then bailed from the vehicle, but was then hit by another vehicle on the interstate, according to investigators. Authorities said the suspect, while injured, is alive, and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 the chase stemmed from a carjacking involving a stolen vehicle out of Nashville.

The interstate was closed for several minutes, but is now partially open.

News 2 is working to find out more.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.