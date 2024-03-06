Nearly 4 out of 5 Black people in America say that economic inequality is a very big problem in the United States.

It’s an issue that Capital B has reported on extensively, from how it has stunted health outcomes and access to health care for Black folks, increased rates of incarceration, and led Black communities to be oversaturated with deadly air pollution and unable to stay in their homes.

New data released by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that the economic situation for Black Americans is far from equal to white Americans, but it is slowly improving in some areas. As housing continues to be more expensive than ever, for example, a staggering 70% of Black households are stressed by recent rises in household prices. Still, that is a decrease from the 80% of Black households that were stressed in February 2023.

The Biden administration has pursued historic ways to combat this inequality through policies focused on keeping unemployment low and expanding gross domestic product, but are Black households feeling any different?

In the six graphics below based on data from the Household Pulse Survey, an effort by the Census Bureau and other federal agencies to measure how issues are impacting households from a social and economic perspective, you can see for yourself just how hard the economy and climate change is hitting Black families.

The post These Charts Show How Black Americans Are Navigating the Economy appeared first on Capital B News.