Charting a route to success for Washington State Ferries

Our ferry system is still overwhelmed. Over 3,500 canceled sailings in 2023. A workforce shortage with a “silver tsunami” approaching as hundreds of WSF employees retire. An aging fleet that is facing a daunting $250 million backlog of maintenance.

I see it in the faces of frustrated ferry riders and hear it in their voices at my town halls.

Yet for all that, I’m optimistic about the course we’re charting to get WSF back on track to be a world class ferry service once again.

Let me tell you why.

We have strong new leadership

Last month Steve Nevey took the helm as head of WSF. Nevey is a career mariner with an impressive private sector track record. He has spent the last two years as director of marine operations at WSF and earned recognition from Gov. Inslee for innovative recruitment efforts.

I’m optimistic that under Assistant Secretary Nevey’s leadership, we can face these challenging headwinds and right the ship. Crucially, hardworking WSF Crew are buying in.

We’re investing in our ferry workforce

Over half of canceled sailings have been attributable to staffing shortages. The incoming silver tsunami is an immense challenge and a once-a-generation opportunity to recruit the most skilled and diverse ferry workforce to take the helm.

The Legislature is investing over $12 million in this year’s budget for additional deck and engine crews. These investments help us staff up to restore reliable service.

Impactful grassroots leaders have stepped up too. Bremerton Ferry Coalition organizes a monthly “crew appreciation ride” to recognize and thank WSF staff.

We’re funding our ferries

WSF is down to 15 operational vessels — far below the 26 we need for full service — and over $250M behind in deferred maintenance for vessel upkeep, risking the early retirement of boats.

At the capitol in Olympia, my top priority on the House Transportation Committee is building a bipartisan coalition to fund our ferries. We worked across the aisle to pass a budget that includes $80 million in new investments (and $1.3 billion total) to bolster vessel construction, maintenance, and workforce expansion. The ferry legislation I introduced had 27 co-sponsors, including leadership of both parties.

We’ve allocated funding to build the next five ferries and to better maintain our fleet.The Climate Commitment Act unlocks nearly $200 million more in new ferry investments for vessel construction and terminal electrification.

What’s still needed?

These are good first steps but it’s vital we double down on smart investments to build our fleet and ferry workforce.

Accelerate recruiting efforts. Washington’s shop classes and technical programs are a pipeline to recruit promising oilers and engineers. We can establish the Puget Sound Naval Academy at Bremerton to inspire and train the next generation of mariners. Direct pathways at Naval Base Kitsap and Naval Station Everett will help recruit experienced sailors who’ve honorably served our nation.

Accelerate vessel procurement. New hybrid-electric ferries won’t be ready for service until 2028 but we must act faster. We can restore reliable service before then by procuring leased vessels and empowering Kitsap Transit and other regional providers to bridge the gap wherever possible. Amidst WSF service disruptions, Kitsap Transit fast ferries have become a vital link for neighbors in Kingston and Bremerton. I’m pleased that Senator Drew Hansen and I helped secure $4 million to fully fund these routes. This must be a recurring investment.

The biggest reason I’m optimistic?

Ferry riders have stepped up and made our voices heard. I am grateful to folks who shared suggestions at one of the 7 Fix our Ferries town halls I hosted around Kitsap, to hardworking WSF crew who’ve shared their ideas for how the state can better support, and to neighbors for demanding action on the ferries.

Your voices and stories have helped us build this momentum and unlock new bipartisan investments. We’ve made strong progress to start 2024 but we must keep pressing forward together.

Do you have an idea to improve ferry service? Please email me at Greg.Nance@leg.wa.gov.

Together, we’ll Fix our Ferries.

Greg Nance (D-Kitsap) is a member of the Washington House of Representatives. A lifelong ferry rider, he serves on the House Transportation Committee and is Vice Chair of the Legislature’s Maritime Caucus.

