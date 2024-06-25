New charter school looking to open in Waukesha County

A new public charter school seeking to create an inclusive environment for its students is looking to open in Waukesha County.

Autumn Hill Academy is a proposed sixth through 12th grade school that seeks "to provide a supportive, inclusive environment where students are empowered to live authentically and achieve their full potential," according to its website.

For Autumn Hill to become a charter school, it needs a qualified authorizer to approve it. The school has applied to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Office of Charter Schools, which will review the application this fall before sending to UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone for final approval.

Here's what to know about the proposed school.

What is a charter school?

A charter school is a public, non-religious school that allows for "freedom from most state rules and regulations in exchange for greater accountability for results," according to the Wisconsin Department of Instruction's website.

Charter schools can be run either by public school districts or independently. Independent charter schools can be authorized by the Milwaukee Common Council, the chancellor of any Universities of Wisconsin (UW System) institution, each technical college district board, the Waukesha County Executive, College of Menominee Nation, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University, and the UW Office of Educational Opportunity, according to the DPI.

Where did the idea for the school come from and what will the school's focus be?

The school is the idea of parent Maria Luther, who said she's noticed disappointing mental health statistics regarding teens and preteens.

"We know that more needs to be done. There is a mental health crisis among our kids right now," Luther said.

The school's website cites statistics from Waukesha County's 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which found that in Waukesha County, 23% of high school students were bullied, 50% experienced anxiety and 30% experienced depression.

Luther said the school will focus on being "radically proactive in preventing negative mental health situations" by creating an environment that's "laser-focused on mental well-being as well as a strong academic path with college preparatory courses." To do so, Luther said it's about creating peer relationships where students bond with each other from the beginning in a smaller school environment.

However, it's not just about being a small school, Luther says, but also about having strong resources like social workers.

"Right now, you're finding in some of the larger schools the ratio is very poor for students to social worker resources, so we're going to be stronger in that area," Luther said.

Luther also said the school will provide curriculum to teach students tools for managing emotions and having more self-awareness.

The school also cites statistics from Waukesha County's 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey that found 41% of LGBTQ+ high school students experienced bullying, 80% of LGBTQ+ high school students experienced anxiety and 40% of LGBTQ+ high school students contemplated suicide.

"Autumn Hill Academy will be a place where LGBTQ+ youth are fully accepted and valued. Students will find supportive policies, educators and staff, and inclusive curricula highlighting LGBTQ+ history and role models," the school notes on its website.

The school's website also notes that "students of all races are appreciated and celebrated."

"We will promote racial equity by highlighting the contributions of people in racial and ethnic minority groups, teaching accurate American history, and creating an anti-racist, culturally sensitive learning environment," the school says on its website.

The school is also focused on special education services.

"We have high expectations for our Special Ed program and will dedicate significant resources to ensure it excels in meeting student needs," the school's website says.

Luther said the school is already seeing interest from potential special education teachers.

"We already have teachers that are emailing us telling us about their interest in coming to Autumn Hill and teaching based on what we're offering and the environment that we're going to create. We think we're going to have the pick of the very best teachers and this is going to help us with all of our programs, but it is key in special ed," Luther said.

When is the school expected to open?

The school is looking to open in the fall of 2025 with grades six through 10, then adding 11th and 12th grades over the first two years.

Luther said the school is seeking authorization through UW-Milwaukee's Office of Charter Schools. She said the school submitted its first phase application at the end of February by providing a general overview of the school's concept, which she said was approved. Now, she said the school is working on submitting a more detailed plan that will be evaluated in September.

UW-Milwaukee's Office of Charter Schools' director Adrienne Woods confirmed her office received and approved the school's initial application. Woods said her office's application review committee will review the school's full application and then hold interviews with Luther and any others affiliated with the school in September. Woods said she'll notify the applicant by the end of September of the committee's decision. In January, the office's advisory committee would then send the contract to the UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone, who then decides whether to approve the final contract.

Where will the school be located?

No location has been determined, as the school says "facility planning is in its early stages." It says it is looking "near the center of Waukesha County" for its location, according to its website.

Luther said the school is looking at locations that are very close to an I-94 exit, either off the Highway F or Highway 164 exits, and within 25 minutes of Wauwatosa and about 25 minutes away from Oconomomowoc.

"This will really service a broad area within almost all of Waukesha County," Luther said.

Who is eligible to attend?

The school is open to any Wisconsin resident regardless of where their home school district is, the school's website says.

Will the school provide busing?

Luther said in its startup years, the school would probably not be able to provide busing.

"There are families out there; they will seek out a school like this even if in early years we can't have the bus transportation," said Luther.

How will the school be governed?

The school has a seven-member board of directors that is responsible "for establishing and maintaining the school's mission, vision and strategic goals, as well as ensuring legal and fiscal oversight," according to the school's website.

Members are elected to two-year terms, "which are staggered to maintain continuity," according to the school's website. Meetings are generally held monthly and are open to the public, but are not open for public participation.

The members of the board are Luther, who is the board chair; and Susan Byshenk, Patricia Jackson, Maura McMahon, Jeff Peterson, Brook Stanley and Martha Ziegler.

