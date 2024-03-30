New charter school coming to St. Louis this year

ST. LOUIS – Believe Academy STL, a new charter school, is slated to open in St. Louis this fall, aiming to provide inner-city youth with a quality education.

“What St. Louis can expect is a high-performing school with expectations for our kids. That ensures all of the kids that leave Believe Academy are either ready to go away to a four-year university, leave with a career certification or have an associate degree when they leave us,” Kimberly Neal-Brannum, founder and executive director of Believe Schools, said.

The school will be located at the Central Baptist Church educational center. The founder started the first Believe school in Indianapolis and Believe Academy STL will resemble the original school, welcoming all students.

“We’re serving the same population that all the traditional public schools are serving. We’re a Title I school. Over 80% of our students receive free and reduced lunch. We’re not selecting different kids. Our school in Indianapolis has about 15% to 20% special education,” Neal-Brannum said.

Jeopardy! stumps contestant with St. Louis-themed Daily Double question

The school is now accepting 9th and 10th grade students. Senate Bill 727 addresses statewide reform for public education, including funding for charter schools.

The Children’s Education Alliance of Missouri reported the St. Louis charter sector had a graduation rate that was 19.2% higher than SLPS. Community members are excited for the founder to take this initiative.

“Kudos to Kim and the whole Believe Academy team for standing up and saying we’re going to do something about these low test scores and low achievement in our city. We’re going to try to cut off the school to prison pipeline,” Chester Asher, founder of Coalition With STL Kids, said.

The charter sector in St. Louis had 30% more students testing as proficient or advanced than Saint Louis Public Schools, according to the Children’s Education Alliance of Missouri. FOX 2 reached out to SLPS, but was told they were unavailable to comment at this time.

The founder of Believe Schools said 90% of students from the Indianapolis Believe school will graduate with a career certification, associate degree or be prepared for the workforce.

The academy is scheduled to open for the 2024–2025 school year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.