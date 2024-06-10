Charter promises turnaround for struggling Austin-area campus, despite challenges

The Austin school district is hoping to draw Mendez Middle School students back to the campus over the summer through a series of new programs about filmmaking, music, cooking and school tutoring, among other things.

School district Trustee Ofelia Zapata, who represents Mendez's area, has dubbed the initiative the “Love Hub,” which will serve as a community space for students in Dove Springs — a South Austin neighborhood tucked in between Interstate 35 to the west and the winding Onion Creek to the east.

Zapata hopes the hub will also introduce something she says has been lacking at the school: parent inclusion.

“I should be able to go into any school and feel the same culture of welcoming,” Zapata told the American-Statesman. “That is how you're going to engage parents. They're going to feel good. They're going to want to be there.”

For five years, Mendez Middle School, at 5106 Village Square Drive, has been operated by a charter company as part of a last push to bring the chronically failing school up to state academic standards.

Principal Jeremiah Willis works with a student in the teams center at Mendez Middle School in September. The teams center is where students work on skills and subjects on which they are tested by the state.

In an effort to stave off state sanctions, the Austin district in 2022 turned the school over to Third Future Schools, a charter company that operates campuses in Colorado, Texas and Louisiana.

Third Future has pledged that its results-focused teaching model will put students at Mendez on a path to academic success, and it points to turnaround successes at other campuses it runs.

But about half of Mendez teachers didn’t return after the first year under Third Future, and student enrollment has plummeted.

Critics of the model call it militant and inflexible toward students’ unique needs. Charter founder Mike Miles last year took over leadership of the Houston school district and implemented many Third Future-like changes, and they have been widely criticized over similar concerns. However, Third Future has stuck by its model and promises improvements to student test scores.

And in Austin, the stakes are high. If the campus continues to fail, the school district risks grave consequences, such as a full state takeover of its schools.

Emergent bilingual teacher Elizabeth Miranda instructs students in one of her English language development classes in September. Of the 223 students enrolled at Mendez in the 2022-23 school year, 88.8% were Hispanic and almost 60% were emergent bilingual or English learners.

Inside Austin's Mendez Middle School

On a typical day at Mendez, the classroom doors are thrown open while students listen to their teachers' instruction.

It’s easy for Principal Jeremiah Willis or his administrators, who work from wheeled trays in the hallways, to pop into a classroom and assess the teacher's lesson.

That’s how the Third Future model works, Willis said.

“We keep the ball rolling no matter who's there,” Willis said.

The school day’s schedule also keeps students moving. After 45 minutes of a lesson, seventh and eighth graders take a brief assessment. Those who don’t score well stay in the classroom for more instruction. Students who perform satisfactorily walk down the hall to the teams center — the repurposed library, where students complete worksheets on additional instruction.

“These kids are working,” Willis said.

Students in the Mendez teams center work on skills they will need for STAAR testing.

Saving the school

Mendez has struggled to meet state standards since 2014.

In 2018, the district contracted charter company T-STEM to manage the school. After faltering improvement, the district in 2022 replaced T-STEM with Third Future. The campus received a 59 out of 100 that year, according to state grading.

Colorado-based Third Future manages a handful of Texas campuses, largely in Beaumont and the Midland-Odessa area.

The turnaround company operates Mendez under a Texas Education Agency program called an 1882 agreement, in which districts contract with a state-approved charter to run a failing campus. The agreement exempts the campus from state ratings for two years, buying the district time to bring scores up.

Math teacher Juan Arias helps a Mendez student. Administrators, who work from wheeled trays in the hallways, often pop into a classroom and assess the teacher's lesson.

The scores

Mendez has seen improvement under Third Future's management.

The share of students meeting grade-level requirements for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness has increased in many subjects.

The share of seventh graders passing the state reading test increased from 46% in 2022 to 58% in 2023, according to TEA data.

Math scores had the most dramatic improvements. In 2022, only 16% of the school's seventh graders and 23% of its eighth graders passed the STAAR math test. In 2023, those figures soared to 46% and 70%, respectively.

However, improvement hasn't come across the board. Reading and social studies scores for eighth graders dropped slightly in 2023 compared with the previous year.

Third Future leaders promise more test score improvements in its second year of operation, for which scores will come out Friday. Students gained about 2.1 years of academic growth in the 2023-24 school year, network Superintendent Zach Craddock told the Statesman. In a typical school year, educators expect students to gain about a year of academic growth.

"We believe it doesn’t take five years to turn around a school that may be struggling a little bit," Craddock said. "We believe we can do it in one to two."

Third Future points to successes at other Texas schools it manages.

After Midland’s Sam Houston Collegiate Preparatory Elementary scored an F in 2019, the charter took over in 2020 and brought the campus up to a B by 2022, according to TEA data. Ector College Prep, a middle school in Odessa, gained a B rating after years of failure when Third Future took over operations in 2021. The local school district is planning to take back campus operations in the fall.

Mendez retention issues

But Mendez's academic progress has come with challenges.

Even as students are constantly on the move from class to class inside Mendez, the campus feels cavernous and empty.

Mendez Middle School, which has struggled to meet state standards since 2014, is under the direction of Third Future, a charter school company.

In 2014, Mendez enrolled 900 students. This year, Third Future reported 186 students in the fall and about 220 by the school year's end. That's a 75.6% decline over 10 years.

The district removed sixth graders from Mendez's campus in 2022, an effort to raise scores by keeping them in elementary school for more attention. The move cut the campus enrollment — then at 484 students — almost 30%.

Students are also choosing to go to middle school elsewhere. More than 100 seventh and eighth graders in the Mendez attendance zone transferred to Kealing or Bedichek — both less than 6 miles from Mendez — for the 2023-24 school year, according to district data obtained by the Statesman.

Roughly 100 more students in the attendance area are at other Austin district schools.

About six charter middle schools also operate within 6 miles of Mendez.

Getting students to Mendez

Attendance at the school dropped from 92.3% in the 2018-19 school year to 86.9% in 2021-22, according to TEA data. Especially among eighth graders, attendance continues to be a problem, officials said.

Third Future officials have poured themselves into attendance improvement efforts, knocking on doors and opening the campus early and late for easier student drop-off and pickup, Willis said. This year, the charter started a program that weekly rewards students who have perfect attendance.

The charter also plans to partner with the Austin district to provide bus service to students who live less than 2 miles from Mendez, Craddock said. Unless an area has unsafe pedestrian conditions, the state typically doesn't fund transportation within a 2-mile radius of a campus.

English and language arts teacher John Gray walks between students' desks during one of his classes at Mendez. Turnover has been high for teachers at the school. More than half didn’t return for the 2023-24 school year.

Teacher turnover

Third Future had a rocky start to teacher retention.

More than half of Third Future teachers at Mendez didn’t return for the 2023-24 school year.

During the 2022-23 school year, Third Future fired six of 30 student-facing employees, according to data from the charter. Another five employees resigned during the school year, and three of the 30 finished the school year but decided not to return in the fall, according to the data.

The Austin district overall had a 32% turnover rate in the 2022-23 school year, which was unusually high, according to TEA data.

For some teachers, the working and learning conditions at Mendez were just too rigid.

Lori Guajardo, a 20-year teacher who had been at Mendez for nine years before Third Future took over the school, left after one semester of employment by the charter.

Guajardo, who taught bilingual education, said the fall 2022 semester was one of the "most stressful, uninviting" work experiences she'd had.

The rigid timetable didn't give her the time she needed to make emotional connections with her students, she said.

"It's almost like if you don't teach verbatim the way they would it was wrong," Guajardo said.

Third Future officials have emphasized that the charter's model is challenging. Administrators regularly walk in and out of classrooms during the day, correcting teachers' instructional techniques on the spot.

“We try to maximize every day,” Willis said.

Guajardo, a veteran teacher with a track record of improving students' scores, said administrators' feedback made some teachers cry.

"We were punished like a kid in the hall," Guajardo said.

Alex Stansbury, who taught special education at Mendez, also quit after one semester in fall 2022.

Stansbury moved to Austin from Tyler for the job and was excited to work with Mendez students. The job "charmed" her, she said.

"I was told I'd have all this freedom to work with kids in the classroom or pull them out, almost an ideal type of situation for a special educator," Stansbury said.

But Stansbury quickly became worried the rigid education model didn’t give enough flexibility for special education students to work at their pace or take their emotional needs into account.

"What about the kids that are on grade level, but they need to talk to a counselor once a day?" Stansbury said. "What about the kids that are on grade level, but they have ADHD and need movement breaks? It's very militant."

Retention did increase in the 2023-24 school year to about 76% of the campus' 35 staff members, Craddock said. The charter might have done a better job of communicating expectations in the interview process, he said.

However, Third Future officials don’t see the turnover rate as a problem.

The model is demanding because stakes are high, and if a teacher doesn’t want to meet it, they shouldn’t teach at a Third Future school, Willis said.

“We’re helping and teaching,” Willis said. “That’s all day. That can be a lot for teachers. We’ll lose some. We are constantly coaching teachers. We have to.”

Third Future administrators view the real-time coaching as an integral part of squeezing every minute of productive instruction time into the day.

Stansbury, however, argued that the charter's administrators should worry about retention.

"Their model relies on the teacher being very knowledgeable of the model and using the model," Stansbury said.

Principal Jeremiah Willis directs students as they walk between classes at Mendez. Officials hope to draw students and their parents to the school this summer with new programs about filmmaking, music, cooking and more.

Community support

Some community members also worry that Mendez isn’t meeting students’ social-emotional needs.

The Dove Springs community surrounding Mendez has long faced poverty and issues accessing resources such as transportation, food and health care.

Of the 223 students enrolled at Mendez in the 2022-23 school year, 88.8% were Hispanic — almost 60% were emergent bilingual or English learners — and 91.5% were economically disadvantaged, according to TEA data.

Gang violence long plagued the community and any efforts to improve conditions for students at Mendez, Zapata said. Before she joined the school board in 2020, Zapata worked as a community activist for more than 30 years, including as a leader in Austin Interfaith.

“It's been a community that struggled because of lack of resources for students to participate and families to be engaged in anyway,” Zapata said.

Years of poor engagement with parents and the Dove Springs community is a big factor in Mendez’s failures, she said.

“Back then, community engagement was not important at all to anyone,” Zapata said. “Having parents at the school was not important.”

Generally, the Dove Springs community is one in which people support one another, said Eloise Sepeda, who grew up in the area and is now a community advocate. When Onion Creek floods — as it did in 2013 and 2016, devastating homes — neighbors bond together and help one another out, she said.

The school, however, hasn’t always been there for students, she said.

“For a long time, they have felt like no one's cared,” Sepeda said. “They're seeing the same thing happen in their time that maybe their parents went through. They're seeing this generational experience with the lack of resources and support.”

Parents want to be involved in the process of deciding what’s best for their children, she said.

“Being able to relate to the kids is part of the issue,” Sepeda said. “You just see this constant revolving door of teachers and students. Parents get frustrated and transfer their students out.”

Third Future has worked to connect with the community by hosting meetings at the school and reaching out through mailers and social media. The charter is excited about Zapata's Love Hub initiative and has heard positive feedback from parents, Craddock said.

What's next

With the 1882 agreement, the official pause on Mendez’s state accountability ratings lasted through the end of this school year, according to the TEA.

The state eduction agency declined to comment on how upcoming accountability ratings might trigger interventions. Though the TEA will release STAAR test scores for middle schools Friday, the accountability rating for the school, which is largely based on those scores, will come out later in the summer.

If Mendez continues to fail state standards, the Austin district could face serious consequences.

Chronically failing schools can trigger a district's eligibility for a complete state takeover. After years of legal battles, the state took over the Houston school district last year, drawing community outrage. The state appointed managers to run the district, wresting authority from the elected school board members, and kicked out the superintendent. The TEA replaced the Houston district's top chief with Miles, Third Future’s founder.

At the time, community advocates pointed out that the chronically failing campus that triggered the TEA’s 2019 call for takeover of the 274-school district was passing.

The changes Miles has implemented in Houston — replacing libraries with teams centers, implementing programs in which community members teach extracurriculars, and installing teaching assistants in each classroom — echo Third Future methods and have largely drawn community outrage.

Craddock said he is optimistic about Mendez's coming test scores.

The TEA didn't release its campus-by-campus A-F letter grades last year because of the ongoing lawsuit, but Craddock said Mendez would have gotten a "B" letter grade.

Third Future's contract with the Austin district to operate Mendez runs for another year. Discussions about whether to extend the contract are likely to begin in the fall, Craddock said.

The Austin district reviews its contract with Third Future annually after it receives preliminary STAAR data, according to a statement. The district just began that process.

Over the next academic year, Zapata hopes the Love Hub will help students connect with their campus during the summer and in the school year. Fifteen community partners such as filmmakers, authors and nonprofit leaders are bringing a slate of programming for Mendez students, students in other Austin schools and adult community members.

“We want them to start coming to Mendez so they can want to be at Mendez,” Zapata said.

She hopes the programs will give students something to look forward to and improve attendance. She also hopes the Hub reconnects neighbors and parents with the school.

"A school cannot be successful without the community, without the parents," Zapata said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Charter promises to turn around middle school in Austin amid challenges