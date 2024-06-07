Charming home where The Grateful Dead came together for sale for $2.7M. ‘Feel the vibe’

A charming Craftsman-style home in Northern California where The Grateful Dead came together in the 1960s is for sale for $2.695 million, according to Compass real estate.

The 1,000-square-foot, two-bedroom home in the sought-after neighborhood of Professorville in Palo Alto was where the band’s bass guitar player Phil Lesh lived, the real estate firm said. Professorville is near Stanford University.

The small but immaculate home has retained its historic appeal from when the band, then known as The Warlocks, gathered there. The house is reportedly where band leader Jerry Garcia came up with the new name, The Grateful Dead.

“Former home to the Grateful Dead, you can feel the vibe as you walk across the back garden to the garage/studio where they spent a great deal of time practicing,” the property listing for 1012 High St. reads. “The studio punctuates the amazing outdoor space, creating added privacy, perfect for a cozy dinner or a large parties.

“This home lives much bigger than its actual size with spacious rooms, eat-in kitchen, laundry and lots of natural light,” the listing adds.

None of which makes it easier for the owners to sell the home they know and love.

“It is a difficult decision to sell this house,” Sonya Saunder and Amrik Kang said in a statement. “In many ways, we started here just like The Grateful Dead. This was our first home in Palo Alto. We moved in with one child — we are leaving with two children, one au pair and many beautiful memories.”

Built in 1918, the property “just celebrated 106 years in great shape,” said listing agent Helen Lippert of Compass in an email.

Neighbors might prefer the home stay the way it is, but the property has been deemed “not to be legally historic.,” she said. That means new buyers might find it easier to renovate or expand the property, if they wish.

The sellers already have plans available for a 2,425-square-foot home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus a 749-square-foot ADU with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to the property listing.

“The house and garage/studio has an undeniable vibe that has lasted for decades,” Lippert said. “It has great bones and has been maintained with loving care. When houses half this age are being torn down, this house is strong and healthy. Most people find the backyard to be a big surprise and a great benefit.”

The yard has a vegetable garden and EV charger, too.

“I was not a Deadhead in the ’60s or ’70s, but I think I could be now,” Lippert said. “I can definitely feel a certain vibe here that gets new creative energy flowing. I love being part of the startup community of the present and the past — music and tech.”

Palo Alto is in the heart of Silicon Valley, known as the global hub for technological innovation.

In 1965, The Grateful Dead, then called the Warlocks, was playing at local high school dances in Woodside, Menlo Park, Atherton and Palo Alto. Then, their popularity soared. The band started out as an opening act at the Fillmore Auditorium in San Francisco, before first headlining there in 1966.

The founding members consisted of lead guitarist and vocalist Jerry Garcia, rhythm guitarist Bob Weir, keyboardist Ron “Pigpen” McKernan, bassist Phil Lesh and drummer Bill Kreutzmann.

Lesh’s former residence at 1012 High St., is about to turn the page on a new chapter.

“Our older daughter learned how to ride a bike in the backyard,” the sellers said. “We spent many evenings on the front porch cradling our new baby, reading to our oldest and relishing the breeze and energy of Professorville. While we outgrew the house, we retain the essence and will always cherish it. We thought about building a larger house on the property in order to accommodate our growing family, but couldn’t bring ourselves to tear down a home with so much history and charm. We love the neighborhood and our neighbors and hope to remain connected with this community where we built such strong roots.”

1012 High Street, Palo Alto 94301

