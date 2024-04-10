Charlottetown outdoor farmers market moving to Founders' Hall

The Downtown Charlottetown Farmers Market has traditionally been held on Queen Street from July through September. (CBC - image credit)

Some vendors say they're disappointed the Downtown Charlottetown Farmers Market won't be held on Queen Street this year.

At a council meeting Tuesday, city staff said Downtown Charlottetown Inc. (DCI) requested the annual outdoor Sunday market be moved to the lawn in front of Founders' Food Hall and Market, a site DCI proposed after discussions with the city.

And hot food vendors say they've been told they won't be allowed to set up at the new location, because it already has established food businesses on the premises.

Others say they weren't consulted, and are now worried about what the move could mean for their businesses.

Kimberly Davey, owner of At Your Service Creations, told CBC News she's concerned the new, smaller space could cause issues for her fellow vendors and their customers.

Kimberly Davey, owner of At Your Service Creations

Kimberly Davey, owner of At Your Service Creations, is concerned the smaller space at Founders Hall will cause limitations for the vendors and customers. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"I have a lot of regulars that have been coming to my table for years," she said. "Some are in wheelchairs, some use walkers, and it's always been a family event — people come with their children, they come with strollers, they come with wagons.

"I feel like going across the greens may not be as easily accessible for everybody that way."

Sabine Schoenknecht, co-owner of Atlantic Mustard Mill, said loading and unloading vehicles could also be problematic for vendors like her.

"We usually drive with a car directly in front of our booth and then we just unload, take the car away, and then we set up the booth," Schoenknecht said. "That was very easy, because you don't have to carry things around.

"With the situation on the green, I asked if we can drive on the green but I didn't receive any feedback on that."

DCI was not available for an interview Wednesday.

In a statement, city staff said Charlottetown's fire, police, and public works departments discussed safety concerns about the Queen Street location with DCI, including emergency response access and control at the market's location.

Founders Food Hall and Market

Founders Food Hall and Market is located on the Charlottetown waterfront. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"During this process, different options and approaches were discussed," the statement said. "After evaluating many different locations, DCI proposed a new location on the city's green space by Founders' Food Hall and Market."

The statement said city staff reviewed that proposed location from the perspective of public safety and accessibility, "while also ensuring the public's ability to attend and enjoy the market."

The downtown Sunday market has been running for 14 years, typically from July through September.