‘Charlottesville to D.C.: The march to confront white supremacy’

A multi-racial coalition of faith, student and community activists began a planned march on Monday from Charlottesville, Virginia, to the nation’s capital in response to what they called President Donald Trump’s failure to confront the white supremacy on display at a violent rally in the Virginia city earlier this month.

The 10-day march is expected to stop at Confederate monuments along the route. Organized by groups including the Women’s March on Washington, Color of Change, Indivisible, Repairers of the Breach and the Movement for Black Lives, the march is expected to end in Washington on Sept. 6.

Organizers say white supremacist violence, rhetoric and policies have intensified since Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and must be confronted. (AP)

For more information see: ‘The march to confront white supremacy: Charlottesville to D.C ’

