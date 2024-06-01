Charlotte woman imprisoned for selling guns to people banned from having them

A Charlotte woman has been sentenced to prison for selling guns illegally to people who couldn’t buy them on their own.

In a news release Thursday, the Department of Justice said 27-year-old Kayrin English will spend two years in prison for her crimes.

Federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found that between February 2020 and August 2021, English applied for 36 firearm purchase permits. She applied for seven more in September 2021, which is when agents approached her to interview her.

English admitted to the ATF agents that she would use the permits to buy guns, which she would then resell to people who were banned from owning or buying their own firearms.

According to court records, English said she sold 15 to 20 guns since January 2021. She told the ATF that most of the transactions were local, but she had also gone to New Jersey where she sold several guns she had bought in Charlotte.

English pleaded guilty on Oct. 31 to dealing in firearms without a license. She’s out on bond but will head to prison when the location is determined. Upon the completion of her prison sentence, English will serve one year of supervised release.

