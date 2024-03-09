Charlotte woman among four charged with federal drug charges in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman is among four people who were arrested in Rutherford County on federal drug charges, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple agencies were investigating a group that calls themselves “448 Whole Lotta Weight,” for conspiracy to trafficking fentanyl and firearm violations.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

During undercover operations, kilograms of yellow T/189 pressed fentanyl pills were found, officials said.

All of the suspects are between 21 and 25 years old. All are from Forest City except 24-year-old Jocelyn Hamilton. She was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.