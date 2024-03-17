Charlotte suspect accused of killing Allisha Watts due in court Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man accused of killing his 39-year-old girlfriend after her remains were found in Montgomery County last year is due in court Monday.

Allisha Watts autopsy report released

Investigators are still working to determine how Watts was murdered. The state medical examiner says the official cause of death is undetermined in a recently released autopsy report.

James Dunmore, who is from Charlotte and was Watts’ boyfriend, faces first-degree murder charges. The family of the 39-year-old Watts reported her missing last July after seeing her at her boyfriend’s home in Charlotte.

Her remains were recovered weeks later in the town she resided in, Southern Pines, in Montgomery County.

According to warrants, Dunmore made an apparent suicide attempt before troopers discovered him inside Watts’ missing vehicle at the Anson County DMV parking lot. He was reportedly treated at the hospital, but his whereabouts had been unknown before his arrest.

