Charlotte, state, national leaders mourn loss of law enforcement officers killed in standoff shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The front of the federal courthouse on Trade Street is home to a small memorial under a flag flying at half-staff. Employees placed flowers for the US Marshal deputy and two task force officers who died in a shootout Monday while attempting to serve a warrant.

Community members placed several bouquets next to a note that reads “in honor of our brave deputies and officers.”

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said the entire community will feel the loss.

“You know, three people lost their lives today,” Lyles said at a press conference earlier in the day. “And the most that I can ask of our community is that we honor and respect them for all the work that they’ve done, all the work that we will do to make it possible for our city to be safer.”

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyes gets emotional speaking out the fallen law enforcement officers.

Lyles said several members of the North Carolina General Assembly reached out to her to express their condolences.

Several other law enforcement agencies across the Charlotte area and throughout North Carolina offered to assist, including York County (S.C.) Sheriff’s Office.

Gov. Roy Cooper said he would lend state resources if Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police leaders deemed it necessary.

Cooper posted on X, ”Our hearts are with the families and co-workers of officers in today’s brutal attack, including two state Department of Adult Correction officers working with the US Marshal’s Task Force who were shot and killed.”

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein posted to social media, “My condolences are with their families, friends, & colleagues — and I’m praying for the good health of those hospitalized. Today’s events are a tragic reminder of the sacrifices we ask from law enforcement officers to keep us safe.”

News of the deadly shooting reached the White House by Monday afternoon.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a media briefing, while she didn’t yet have many details, the news is tragic.

“Police officers and law enforcement officers put their lives at risk every day,” she said. “And we also know gun violence is an epidemic in this country. That’s why the president is doing everything that he can to make sure that we deal with this epidemic.”

President Joe Biden provided the following statement:

Earlier today, four brave law enforcement officers – including a Deputy U.S. Marshal – were killed in the line of duty. They are heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, rushing into harm’s way to protect us. We mourn for them and their loved ones. And we pray for the recoveries of the courageous officers who were wounded. When a law enforcement officer puts on that shield in the morning and heads out the door, their family members dread the phone call – the very call that came today. It’s like losing a piece of your soul. To the families of those we lost: Jill and I, and all Americans, are here for you. And we will always be here for you. We must do more to protect our law enforcement officers. That means funding them – so they have the resources they need to do their jobs and keep us safe. And it means taking additional action to combat the scourge of gun violence. Now. Leaders in Congress need to step up so that we ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage of guns, and pass universal background checks and a national red flag law. Enough is enough. May God Bless these fallen heroes. Joe Biden

As of Monday night, neither CMPD nor the US Marshals office had announced any plans for a public service for the fallen agents.

